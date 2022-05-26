GCC announces Chancellor Award winners

Press release:

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Richard C. Call Arena, the Genesee Community College's Fifth Annual Employees Serving Beyond Expectations ceremony formally honored the many outstanding achievements of GCC's faculty and staff. Among the highest honors were recognizing the recipients of the prestigious 2022 State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor's Award for Excellence, which includes the following:

Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching

~ Rachel A. Czechonski, Adjunct Instructor

Award for Excellence in Classified Service

~ Florence A. Radley, Financial Aid Clerk Typist

Award for Excellence in Faculty Service

~ Karen K. Wicka, Esq., Criminal Justice Professor

Award for Excellence in Professional Service

~ Thomas W. Kinsey, Institutional Research and Planning Reporting Analyst

Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities

~ Lina M. LaMattina, Ed. D., Director of Business Programs, Assistant Professor

"The past few years at Genesee Community College have been unlike any other years we have been through.," GCC's President James M. Sunser said. "Like our students, GCC faculty and staff have continually adapted to provide the best possible campus environment. For that reason, it is important for all of us to recognize our achievements in serving beyond expectations."

In addition to the SUNY Chancellors Awards, the "Serving Beyond Expectations" Ceremony also recognized 31 employees with extensive years of service with benchmarks of 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service to the College. The College also recognized individuals in seven unique categories of service known as the "Cougar Awards," which were awarded in the following areas:

Innovation Award - recognizes one who's implemented idea made a positive impact on GCC

~ Karlyn M. Backus, Registrar

Cougar Salute - honors a supervisor or manager consistently demonstrating GCC's core values

~ Shelitha W. Williams, Vice President for Student & Enrollment Services

Inclusive Excellence Award - commends a significant role in embracing the diversity, equity and inclusiveness of the campus community

~ Madeline E. Reichler, Community, Equity & Diversity Specialist

Rookie of the Year Award - acknowledges the outstanding achievements of a new staff member

~ Allison McAdoo, Student Financial Services Advisor

Spirit and Community Award - celebrates exemplary school spirit

~ Deborah A. Erion, Student Success Coach

President's Award - distinguishes the efforts and services of an individual in support of the college's mission and strategic priorities

~ Macy A. Reyngoudt, Counselor

Teamwork Award - praises superior performance by a department or cross-functional team

~ Campus Safety - Erik L. Anderson, Alex C. Brownlie, David P. Childs, Gregg A. Evans, Edgardo Guzman, Randal J. Henning, Brenda D. Hoffman-Case, David J. Lester, Joseph D. Meacham, Elizabeth A. Mills, Allison R. Parente, Daniel J. Wendling, Hunter S. Webster, and Stephen P. Wise

The Cougar Award nominees were kept secret until the awards ceremony and recipients were named live during the event.

Seven retirees, who retired after September 1, 2021, were acknowledged by the President. They include: Ricky Bezon, Michele Bokman, Donna Ehrhart, Daniel Hoffman, Raymond Strzelecki, Gail Schnabl and Eileen Wekenmann.

Lastly, but no less important, the "Serving Beyond Expectations" Ceremony recognizes the numerous accomplishments and contributions made by GCC's faculty and staff throughout the past academic year. The number and breadth of these achievements exemplify the quality and compassion that seems near-endemic across all departments and divisions at GCC. Thirty-nine members of GCC's staff, and many of them with multiple honors and recognitions, are listed under the general Awards category. From Athletic Director of the Year to professional association officers, to serving as a presenter or a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, from furthering their own education to membership on local community committees and boards, and even a costume designer-GCC employees are an active collection of top-notch professionals motivated by passion, patriotism and the idea of making the community a better place to live and work.