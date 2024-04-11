GCC announces Dr. James Sunser as 56th commencement speaker

Press Release:

Photo of Dr. James Sunser, courtesy of Genesee Community College.

Genesee Community College (GCC) proudly announces Dr. James Sunser, esteemed President of GCC, as the distinguished commencement speaker for the institution's 56th commencement ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at GCC's Richard C. Call Arena.

Dr. Sunser's selection as commencement speaker marks a fitting tribute to his remarkable tenure of leadership and service to Genesee Community College. After more than 13 years at the helm, Dr. Sunser announced his intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2023-24 academic year. His retirement comes after a career characterized by unwavering commitment to student success and transformative initiatives.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected as Genesee Community College's commencement speaker. It is a privilege to address such a vibrant community of learners as they embark on their next journey. I am thankful for the opportunity to inspire and celebrate the achievements of the class of 2024," said Dr. Sunser.

Under Dr. Sunser's stewardship, GCC witnessed significant milestones, including the development of the Richard C. Call Arena and the Student Success Center. These capital projects represented the largest fundraising efforts ever undertaken by the College, reinforcing Dr. Sunser's commitment to advancing educational opportunities for all students.

Moreover, Dr. Sunser provided exemplary leadership during the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continuity of services while prioritizing the health and well-being of the campus community.

Prior to his tenure at GCC, Dr. Sunser held several senior-level positions at SUNY Onondaga Community College over a span of 22 years. His illustrious career also includes five years as an administrator at Syracuse University. Dr. Sunser's contributions extend beyond GCC; he currently serves as the Immediate Past Chair of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education's Executive Committee, having previously served two terms as Chair in 2020 and 2021.

Genesee Community College extends a warm invitation to students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the broader community to join in honoring Dr. Sunser at the 56th commencement ceremony. His address promises to inspire and resonate with graduates as they embark on their own paths of academic and personal fulfillment.

For more information contact Vice President, Admissions, Development, and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.