GCC announces spring 2025 Historical Horizons lecture series

Press Release:

The Genesee Community College(GCC) History Club will once again be hosting the Historical Horizons Lecture Series with a full line up for Spring 2025. For those who may be unfamiliar with the lecture series, these are talks on a variety of topics of historical interest, open to both the campus community and the public every first Wednesday during the semester. Lectures will be held at 7 p.m. in T102 on GCC's Batavia Campus and will also be available to join via Zoom. All talks will be followed by a Q&A session with the speakers.

Spring 2025 Historical Horizons line up:

February 5: Historic Chronicles of Genesee County

By Michael Eula, Genesee County Historian

Genesee County has seen trials, tribulations and triumphs throughout its storied history as national events have been brought to its doorstep. Join author Michael Eula as he reveals the historic chronicles of Genesee County.

SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL EVENT

March 5: A Single Blow: The Battles of Lexington & Concord

By Phil Greenwalt

The history of the Battles of Lexington and Concord were the culmination of years of unrest between those loyal to the British monarchy and those advocating for more autonomy and dreaming of independence from Great Britain in the future. Join historian Phil Greenwalt as he unfolds the facts of April 19, 1775, uncovering the amazing history that this pivotal spring day ushered in for the fate of Massachusetts and thirteen of Great Britain's North American colonies with a Single Blow.

April 2: General Grant and the Verdict of History: Memoir, Memory,

and the Civil War

By Dr. Frank Varney

General Ulysses S. Grant is best remembered today as a war-winning general, and he certainly deserves credit for his efforts on behalf of the Union. But has he received too much credit at the expense of other men? Have others who fought the war with him suffered unfairly at his hands? Come hear Dr. Varney talk about his newest book General Grant and the Verdict of History: Memoir, Memory, and the Civil War.

May 7: Julia Ward Howe

By Joyce Thompson-Hovey

American poet and author Julia Ward Howe, most famous for writing the lyrics to "Battle Hymn of the Republic", was a remarkable woman who was a tireless social activist. Come hear her fascinating story.

Genesee Community College invites the public to join them for these enlightening lectures, providing a unique opportunity to engage with historical topics and esteemed scholars. Mark your calendars for an enriching experience at the Historical Horizons Lecture Series this Spring.

For more information, please contact the Office of Student Engagement and Inclusion at sei@genesee.edu.