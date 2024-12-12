GCC establishes Lucy and Otis Leach Endowed Scholarship for Pavilion High School graduates

Press Release:

Genesee Community College is pleased to announce the establishment of the Lucy and Otis Leach Endowed Scholarship. The endowed scholarship is made possible through a generous $100,000 endowment created by Edward and Otis Leach to benefit students graduating from Pavilion High School and attending Genesee Community College.

The Lucy and Otis Leach Endowed Scholarship is named in recognition of the donors' deceased parents. Despite not being able to attend school beyond the elementary level, Lucy and Otis Leach were true believers in all levels of education. Edward and Otis Leach, in establishing this endowment, expressed their hope that it will serve as a source of genuine support and inspiration for generations of Pavilion High School students attending Genesee Community College.

The scholarship funds may be used for various educational expenses, including tuition, course materials, fees, residence life, and other costs associated with student success. This comprehensive support aims to alleviate financial barriers and allow students to focus on their studies and personal growth. Preference will be given to students demonstrating financial need.

"We are immensely grateful for the generosity of Edward and Otis Leach," said Dr. Craig Lamb, President of Genesee Community College. "This endowment will make a significant impact on the lives of students from Pavilion High School, enabling them to pursue their educational dreams at Genesee Community College."

The first scholarships from this endowment are expected to be awarded for the 2025-26 academic year. Eligible students will be able to apply through the college's standard scholarship application process. For more information about the Lucy and Otis Leach Endowed Scholarship or other scholarship opportunities at Genesee Community College, please visit https://www.genesee.edu/pay-for-college/financial-aid/scholarships/.

For more information, contact Vice President, Development, Admissions and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email at jmjohnston@genesee.edu.