GCC Foundation and Tompkins Financial invite all to 'Be the Light' for virtual musical fundraiser Dec. 12

When Thomas A. and Kim M. Cox found out that Genesee Community College intended to move forward with their annual Encore event on Saturday, Dec. 12, despite the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, they were intrigued.

"We've always enjoyed working with GCC, including on Encore in the past and we have been supporters of the GCC Foundation and the scholarships it provides for years," said Tom Cox. "We were excited to take on the challenge when the Foundation asked us to return and cochair Encore 2020."

Last month, Kim and Tom, a current member of the GCC Foundation Board of Directors, kicked off the Encore 2020 efforts and got right to work.

The couple excitedly announced that this year's Encore event is being sponsored by Tompkins Financial Advisors, Tompkins Bank of Castile, and Tompkins Insurance Agencies.

"Tompkins has always been community focused, and now more than ever, it's important for organizations to step up and recognize the impact GCC has on its students and our community," said David S. Boyce, Tompkins Insurance president and CEO. "Thank you to GCC for its role in educating our future leaders."

With the support of Tompkins Financial, the GCC Foundation has been able to secure very special performances by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra as well as a special appearance by members of the Genesee Chorale!

Perhaps the newest feature of this year's Encore event will be the venue -- the entire performance will be available online! Visit here for tickets to access the performance from the comfort of one's own home and an extra special offer that will make the evening even brighter!

Join the virtual celebration on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.

To "Be the Light" and sponsor Encore 2020, please complete the online forms here or contact the Foundation Office at (585) 345-6809, or [email protected] today.

The following sponsorships are available:

Virtual Table Sponsor – $2,000 Sponsorship includes 10 tickets to the event, program recognition, and dinner for 10 (takeout or gift certificate).

Conductor’s Circle Sponsor – $1,000 – Sponsorship includes six tickets to the event, program recognition and dinner for six (takeout or gift certificate).

Golden Baton Society Sponsor – $600 – Sponsorship includes four tickets to the event, program recognition and dinner for four (takeout or gift certificate).

Inner Circle Sponsor – $300 – Sponsorship includes two tickets to the event, program recognition and dinner for two (takeout or gift certificate).

Platinum Patron Ticket – $100 – Ticket includes one ticket to the event, and dinner for one (takeout or gift certificate).

Concert Ticket – $50 – Ticket includes admission for one to the event (no dinner).

Area Restaurants Generously Supporting Encore with Dinner Takeout Menus

Alex’s Place – Batavia

Black & Blue – Rochester

Hole In The Wall – Perry

Yard of Ale – Piffard

Zambistro Restaurant – Medina