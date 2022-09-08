GCC Foundation announces date for 30 Encore Celebration

Press release:

The Genesee Community College Foundation will be celebrating its 30th season of Encore a little earlier this year on Saturday, Nov., 19. This year's event, held in the William W. Stuart Forum, will feature entertainment by Hanna PK and The Blue Hearts.

The annual Encore Gala raises funds for student scholarships giving the local community the opportunity to support students through the College Foundation, while enjoying a very special evening that kicks off the holiday season. This year, co-chairs Robert and Zje Savage are working with GCC's Foundation to plan something truly exciting for the 2022 Encore Gala under the theme "A Night in Casablanca." "We are looking forward to presenting this year's Encore and have many surprises planned for the evening," said Robert Savage.

Bob Savage is a native of Livingston County, where he has operated The WYSL Stations for the last 35 of his 55 years in media. He returned to build the news-and-talk outlet after a career spanning on-air and management duties at stations in New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Knoxville. Western New York native Zje Savage is active in the local arts community in metal sculpture and photography. Zje has been a clothing buyer for the past 20 years. Bob and Zje reside in Brighton with their son, Jaz.

"Both Zje and I recognize the importance of education and supporting the Foundation Scholarship program at Genesee Community College. We are honored to be co-chairs of Encore 2022." This year's event theme "A Night in Casablanca" will embrace the essence of this Academy Award-winning feature film.

Proceeds from Encore support scholarships for students attending Genesee Community College. Sponsorship opportunities are critically important to the event, and are available at the following levels:

"We'll Always Have Paris" Hors D'oeuvres Station Sponsor - $3,000

"Last Plane to Lisbon" Dessert Station Sponsor - $3,000

"Sam's Jazz Trio" Entertainment Sponsor - $2,000

"Inspector Renault's High Roller" Thank You Gift Sponsor - $2,000

"Here's Looking at you Kid" Photo Booth Sponsor - $2,000

"The French Resistance" Lighting Sponsor - $2,000

To become a 2022 Encore sponsor or event information, please visit https://gccfoundationinc.org/encore/ or contact the Foundation Office directly at (585) 345-6809 [email protected].