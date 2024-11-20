GCC Foundation presents Encore 2024 'Twelve Days of Christmas'

Press Release:

The Genesee Community College Foundation will welcome all guests to an evening of fine dining and holiday music at its annual Encore holiday gala on Saturday, December 14 at 5 p.m. This year's event theme, "Twelve Days of Christmas," celebrates the traditions of the holiday season and features a special holiday concert program choreographed by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra.

For over 30 years, Encore has provided crucial funding for student scholarships at Genesee Community College. The Foundation is pleased to announce the continued support of our Presenting Sponsor, Tompkins Financial Corporation, for Encore 2024. "Tompkins banking, insurance and wealth teams are proud to continue our partnership with GCC, in support of our friends, neighbors and all those we serve here in western New York," said David Boyce, President & CEO, Tompkins Insurance Agencies.

There are several opportunities remaining to sponsor the Encore event. These sponsorships are critically important to the scholarships GCC provides its students and are available at several levels this year:

Conductor's Circle: $1,000

Golden Baton Society: $600

Inner Circle: $300

Individual Platinum Patron Ticket: $100

Help make a difference and make your reservations today at www.gccfoundationinc.org/encore or contact the Foundation Office at 585-345-6809. Tickets are limited so reserve yours today!

For more information contact Justin Johnston, Vice President, Development, Admissions and External Affairs at 585-345-6809, or via email: foundation@genesee.edu.