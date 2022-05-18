GCC Foundation seeking nominees for Alumni Hall of Fame

Press release:

The Genesee Community College Foundation invites nominations for its Alumni Hall of Fame, which recognizes those alumni who have achieved outstanding success and made a lasting impact on their community. The GCC Foundation intends to induct the next class of nominees during the fall of 2022 semester. "We encourage those who know outstanding graduates to nominate them now," Lori Aratari '89 Alumni Hall of Fame chair said. "We know there are a lot of deserving graduates out there, and we are eager to honor more of GCC's best and brightest." Nomination forms can be downloaded from GCC's Foundation website https://gccfoundationinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Alumni-Hall-of-Fame-application.pdf and emailed to [email protected] .

GCC introduced the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2007. In over 14 years, the College has recognized 43 outstanding graduates in a variety of fields, from law enforcement to economic development.

"The success of these graduates serves as an inspiration to all of us here at the College and the community at large," Aratari said.

The criteria for nominating an individual to the Alumni Hall of Fame are based on the individual's contributions to his or her profession, distinguished service to the community and/or service to Genesee Community College. Nominees must be well-established in their professional lives, having completed their GCC degree at least ten years prior to nomination.

Nominations may be submitted by the nominee or by friends, family or other colleagues who are familiar with the nominee. New inductees will be honored at a reception, and their photo and a short biography will be displayed in the Alumni Hall of Fame, located on the second floor of the Conable Technology Building.

For more information contact The GCC Foundation Office at (585) 345-6809, or via email: [email protected] .