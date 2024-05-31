GCC honors Dr. James M. Sunser with naming of Student Success Center

Press Release:

Genesee Community College (GCC) proudly announces the renaming of its Student Success Center to the James M. Sunser Student Success Center in honor of Dr. James M. Sunser's distinguished service and commitment to student success.

Dr. Sunser, a visionary leader in education, has served as the President of Genesee Community College for thirteen years, leaving an indelible mark on both the institution and the lives of countless students. During his tenure, he oversaw initiatives that fostered academic excellence, student engagement and growth, including the construction of the Student Success Center and the Richard C. Call Arena. Dr. Sunser has announced his intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 academic year.

With the opening of the Student Success Center in 2017 as the new 'front door' of the main campus, Genesee Community College introduced a new student success coaching model. This model provides efficient enrollment and student services with a new level of intentional engagement focused on students' academic and personal success.

"This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated faculty, staff, and students, who have worked tirelessly to create an environment where every student can thrive. Our goal has always been to provide the support and resources needed for students to achieve their dreams, and I am deeply grateful for this acknowledgment of our shared commitment to their success," said Dr. Sunser.

A hub for academic support services, career development resources, and extracurricular opportunities, the Center embodies Dr. Sunser's belief in providing students with the tools and guidance needed to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

"We are honored to rename our Student Success Center after Dr. James M. Sunser, whose leadership has profoundly impacted our college community," said Jacalyn Whiting, Chair of the Genesee Community College Board of Trustees.

For more information contact Vice President, Development, Admissions, and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.