GCC hosts 16th annual Tech Wars, celebrates innovation and skill of GLOW region students

Press Release:

Genesee Community College (GCC) proudly welcomed over 700 middle and high school technology students and their teachers from across the GLOW region to the 16th Annual Tech Wars. This competition provided a platform for students to showcase their skills and ingenuity through a variety of technology-based challenges.

Tech Wars is the culmination of a year's worth of preparation by students and educators, with each event carefully crafted and coordinated by the dedicated technology teachers of the GLOW region. The event receives significant support from GCC's Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) Department, GCC faculty and staff, as well as many generous local businesses that sponsor the competition and actively participate in the day's activities.

This year, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, the Tech Wars organizing committee was able to award three $300 scholarships to deserving seniors from participating GLOW region schools. Scholarship recipients demonstrated outstanding dedication to technology and plan to pursue careers, apprenticeships or post-secondary education in technology-related fields. The 2024 scholarship winners were:

Catherine Staley - Geneseo High School

Kasey Pagels - Byron Bergen High School

Laylanna Oliveria - Pioneer High School

Sponsors for 2025 Tech Wars:

Gold Sponsors: Amada Tool America, Barilla America NY, Graham Corporation, I.B.E.W. Local 86, Liberty Pumps, Northeast Industrial Tech, Power & Construction Group

Silver Sponsors: Chapin International, Maple Moon Farms, Morton Salt, RTMA/FLYAP, Six Flags Darien Lake, Takeform & Traco Manufacturing

Overall Winners:

Middle School Division:

1st Place: Batavia Middle School (28 points)

2nd Place: Warsaw Middle School (16 points)

3rd Place: York Middle School (15 points)

High School Division:

1st Place: Geneseo High School (27 points)

2nd Place: Dansville High School (24 points)

3rd Place: Batavia High School (23 points)

Additionally, the winning logo design for the 2026 Tech Wars was created by Giana Strollo from Batavia High School.

Participating Schools: Albion, Alexander, Attica, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Dansville, Elba, Geneseo, Holley, Kendall, Letchworth, Medina, Mt. Morris, Oakfield-Alabama, Pavilion, Pembroke, Perry, Pioneer, St. Joe's, Warsaw, Wayland-Cohocton & York

Competitions:

Middle School Events: Bridge, Catapult, CO2 Cars (Concept & Race), Logo Design, Lumber Labyrinth, Makers Showcase, Mystery, Paper Airplanes, Rube Goldberg, Sculpture, Skimmer Cars & Technical Drawing

High School Events: Bridge, CO2 Cars (Concept & Race), Drone Racing, Logo Design, Lumber Labyrinth, Makers Showcase, Mini Sumo Bots, Mystery, Regatta Race & Theme, Reverse Engineer CAD, Robotic Tractor Pull, Sculpture, Skimmer Cars, SUMO Bots & Trebuchet

GCC extends its gratitude to all the students, teachers, sponsors, and volunteers who made this year's Tech Wars a success. We look forward to continuing this tradition of innovation and excellence in 2026!

For more information contact Vice President Development, Admissions and External Affairs Justin M. Johnston at 585-345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu