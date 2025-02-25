GCC hosts lecture for 250th anniversary of battles of Lexington and Concord

Press Release:

Photo of Phil Greenwalt, courtesy of GCC.

The Genesee Community College History Club is proud to launch its commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord with a special Historical Horizons Lecture on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. in Room T102. The event, titled A Single Blow: The Battles of Lexington and Concord, will be presented by renowned historian and author Phil Greenwalt and is free and open to the public.

In his lecture, Greenwalt will explore the pivotal events of April 19, 1775, which marked the beginning of open conflict between Great Britain and its thirteen North American colonies. Attendees will gain insight into the years of unrest that led to this historic moment and how it set the course for American independence.

Phil Greenwalt is the co-founder of Emerging Revolutionary War and is also a full-time contributor to Emerging Civil War. He is the author or co-author of five books on the American Revolution and the American Civil War. Phil graduated from George Mason University with a M.A. in American History and also has a B.A. in history from Wheeling Jesuit University. He is currently the Chief of Interpretation and Education at Catoctin Mountain Park. He has over 15 years of service in the National Park Service and has worked at De Soto National Memorial, Everglades National Park and Morristown National Historical Park before Catoctin. His first permanent ranger position was as a historian with the National Park Service at George Washington Birthplace National Monument and Thomas Stone National Historic Site. However, he started with the National Park Service as a historical interpreter intern in college at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.

Copies of Greenwalt's book will be available for purchase through the GCC Bookstore, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author and have their books signed after the talk.

For more information, contact Vice President of Development, Admissions and External Affairs, Justin Johnston, at 585-345-6809 or via email at jmjohnston@genesee.edu.