GCC introduces new cybersecurity AAS degree

Press Release:

Genesee Community College (GCC) is excited to announce the launch of its newest program, the Cybersecurity, Systems and Networking Associate in Applied Science Degree, commencing this fall. This innovative program is designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge required for careers in network administration, systems administration and cybersecurity analysis.

In today's digital landscape, Network Administrators, Systems Administrators, and Cybersecurity Analysts play a crucial role in ensuring the secure operation of organizations' computer systems and networks. They are responsible for installing, configuring, and troubleshooting various information technology systems, including networks, cybersecurity measures, communication systems, and operating systems such as Microsoft Windows and Linux.

What sets GCC apart is our commitment to providing hands-on experience through practical labs and technical electives. Students will not only learn theoretical concepts but also apply them in real-world scenarios, gaining proficiency in assembling, testing, and troubleshooting computer systems.

The Cybersecurity, Systems and Networking curriculum at GCC covers a comprehensive range of topics, including cybersecurity, networking, desktop support, server administration, and information technology systems. This holistic approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving technology industry.

"At GCC, students have the opportunity to pursue IT degrees and certifications in areas such as networks, cybersecurity, communication systems and operating systems," said James M. Bucki, Sr., director of Information Technology Programs at GCC. "Our program prepares students for a wide range of career opportunities in cybersecurity analysis, network administration and system support."

GCC's Cybersecurity, Systems and Networking program can optionally be completed 100 percent online. All cybersecurity courses are offered via HyFlex providing flexibility for students to balance their studies with other commitments. Whether you're starting your career in IT or looking to advance your existing skills, the Cybersecruity Systems and Networking Degree offers the perfect opportunity to pursue your passion for technology. Learn more by visiting: https://www.genesee.edu/academics/programs/cybersecurity-systems-and-networking/

For more information contact Vice President, Admissions, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.