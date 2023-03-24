GCC names Ben Bonarigo 55th commencement speaker

Press release:

Genesee Community College is pleased to announce that Benjamin J. Bonarigo Sr., Esq. will be the 55th commencement speaker for the college's graduating class of 2023. Mr. Bonarigo, a former trustee of GCC and a first-generation college graduate, will share his experiences and insights with the graduates during the ceremony which will take place on May 20 at 1 p.m. in the Richard C. Call Arena.

Born and raised in Batavia, Ben Bonarigo graduated from Batavia High School in 1975. He attained an Associate of Science Degree in Business from Genesee Community College (1977), a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the State University of New York at Buffalo (1979), and his Juris Doctorate from the State University of New York at Buffalo (1982).

After passing the bar exam, he returned to his hometown and was the founding and managing partner of the Bonarigo & McCutcheon Law Firm, where he practiced law for 40 years and held various positions, including the attorney for the City and Towns of Batavia and the Village of Oakfield.

Ben was deeply involved in the betterment of his profession as President of the Genesee County Bar Association, a delegate to the N.Y.S Bar Association, a member of the Attorney Grievance Committee that governed the ethical behavior of attorneys, and a member of the Judicial Qualification Commission that screened and gave ratings to prospective judges.

Ben was an active member of his local community, serving on the boards of many civic organizations, including Notre Dame High School, Paulo Busti Cultural Foundation, Literacy Volunteers, Batavia Youth Football and the Holland Land Office Museum. He also coached little league baseball and football.

From 2011 to 2020, Ben served as a member of the Board of Trustees at GCC, where he was instrumental in the Capital campaign that raised over $5M that helped fund the college's Student Success Center, Richard C. Call Arena and numerous scholarships. He also advocated for a multi-phase renovation plan to College Village, GCC's apartment-style student residence.

Having retired from practice in 2020, Mr. Bonarigo resides in Batavia and Rushford Lake, NY and in Palm Harbor, Florida. He enjoys spending time with his wife of forty years, Diane, his three children and their spouses, and most of all, with his five grandchildren.

"I am honored to be speaking at Genesee Community College's commencement ceremony and to share my experiences with the graduating class of 2023," said Mr. Bonarigo. "I am proud of what the college has accomplished over the years, and I look forward to seeing the impact that these graduates will have in the future."

GCC President Dr. James M. Sunser stated, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Bonarigo as our 55th commencement speaker. His commitment to education and his contributions to GCC and the community make him an ideal choice for this special occasion."