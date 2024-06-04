GCC names Lamb successor to outgoing college president

Press Release:

The State University of New York Board of Trustees today appointed Dr. Craig Lamb as president of Genesee Community College. Lamb’s appointment is effective August 1, 2024.

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “After an extensive and thorough search for the president of Genesee Community College, we would like to congratulate Dr. Craig Lamb. He is no stranger to SUNY, serving at GCC since 2013. His incredible career championing higher education will serve him well as he leads the institution into a bright future.”

“Community colleges offer so much for the areas they serve, from workforce development and microcredentials for individuals seeking to upskill, to providing students with springboards from associate degrees to our bachelor’s degree programs,” said SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. “Having presidents who understand each campus and know what the communities need is crucial in fostering student success and upward mobility. I congratulate Dr. Lamb on his appointment and look forward to collaborating for the benefit of our students, faculty, and staff.”

About Dr. Craig Lamb

Dr. Craig Lamb joined Genesee Community College in 2013 and currently serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Having held various leadership and administrative roles, Dr. Lamb is a believer in the transformative power of a high-quality, affordable, and accessible college education, especially for individuals who have been historically underrepresented and underserved. Dr. Lamb’s efforts are driven by his commitment to inclusivity, intellectual and social growth, shared governance, fiscal responsibility, and the development of life-long learners.

Dr. Lamb’s career has been dedicated to the public postsecondary educational sector, including previous positions at SUNY Empire State University, the University of Connecticut, and SUNY Plattsburgh. He has completed several professional development programs specifically focused on executive leadership within an ever-changing educational environment. Along with his professional and administrative roles, Dr. Lamb has taught a variety of college courses in face-to-face, hybrid, and online modalities for more than two decades.

Dr. Lamb earned his Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Policy Studies from the University at Albany, and his Master of Science in College and Agency Counseling from SUNY Plattsburgh.

Chair of the Genesee Community College Board of Trustees Jacalyn Whiting said, “The Genesee Community College trustees are pleased to welcome Dr. Craig Lamb as our next president. Dr. Lamb brings extensive experience and leadership to this role, and we look forward to working closely with him in continuing our commitment to student success above all else.

Dr. Lamb said, “It is a profound privilege to be selected as the next President of Genesee Community College. I am deeply thankful to those who have entrusted me with this role. For the past ten years, I have been honored to be part of the GCC community, and I am excited to lead our campus in our steadfast commitment to student success.”





