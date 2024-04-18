GCC receives recognition as fourth best community college in NYS

Press Release:

EDsmart, a prominent education research organization, recently unveiled its annual assessment of New York State's top community colleges for 2024, spotlighting institutions that excel across various criteria including economic value, affordability, student satisfaction, and academic achievement.

This ranking, informed by a composite score derived from essential metrics such as post-attendance salary, net price, retention, and four-year graduation rates, offers a comprehensive overview of each college's performance.

Among these institutions, Genesee Community College secured an impressive fourth position in the rankings. With a composite score of 96.6 out of 100 reflecting excellence across economic, affordability, satisfaction, and academic domains, Genesee Community College stands as a leader in educational quality and student success.

This noteworthy recognition underscores the dedication of Genesee Community College's faculty and staff to delivering outstanding learning experiences. By prioritizing academic excellence and cultivating a supportive educational environment, the college has rightfully earned its place among New York State's top community colleges.