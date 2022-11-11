GCC routes quarterfinal opponent 5-0 in NJCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship

Press release:

The sixth-seeded Anne Arundel Community College men's soccer team fell to third-seed Genesee Community College, 5-0, in the opening round of the NJCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship Wednesday evening.

AACC keeper Edgar Garcia made seven saves in the loss, the first for the Riverhawks since October 6.

Genesee got on the board in the third minute with a penalty kick goal from Unai Cruz Prieto. The goal marked the first penalty kick conceded by the Riverhawks this season.

Spike Pope edged the Cougars ahead in the 11th minute with his eighth goal of the season, deflecting the ball off a diving Garcia.

The Cougars extended the lead to 3-0 in the 19th minute. Marc McCann stumbled as he curled in front of the net but managed to toe the ball back to Cruz Prieto for a one-timer past Garcia.

Cruz Prieto completed the hat trick in the 36th minute with a long loft ball that sailed into the upper 90.

AACC had limited offensive opportunities in the first half. Nehemias Rubio had the two best chances for the Riverhawks, but was whistled offside in the 30th minute and sent the ball just wide in the 42nd minute.

In the 61st minute, Matheus Spina tucked a lofty shot under the crossbar to extend Genesee's lead to 5-0.

The Riverhawks had several solid chances in the second half. In the 54th minute, a shot by Sam Adams from the top of the box was blocked. Raffy Arias sent in a shot off a Juan DeNardo corner in the 71st minute, only to see the shot blocked before getting to the cage.

Connor Pollack had a good look in the 84th minute, but his header went just wide.

The Cougars held a 21-8 advantage in shots, including a 12-2 margin in shots on net. Genesee also led in corners (5-2) and fouls (11-4).

AACC (11-5) will face Raritan Valley (11-4-1) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation round.