GCC’s BEST Center awarded $88,175 grant for Clean Energy Training Program by NYSERDA

Press Release:

Genesee Community College is pleased to announce The BEST Center has been awarded a $88,175 award for clean energy training by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The Clean Energy Training Program funded by NYSERDA will upskill incumbent workers and train new students seeking entry into the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) field.

GCC's Clean Energy Training Program will train individuals in high efficiency HVAC (including heat pumps) and energy auditing. program graduates also will be provided an opportunity to obtain their Home Energy Rater (HER) Certification through the industry standard Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) program. The GCC Clean Energy training program is a 10-week training course, with four cohorts over two years. The first classes will begin in Spring 2025 at the college's Batavia campus.

The NYSERDA Energy Efficiency and Clean Technology Training program awards activities such as technical training and experiential learning that supports New York State's path to inclusive clean energy economy. GCC's training program will contribute to expanding the capacity of skilled talent for Western New York's energy efficiency and clean energy labor market.

Adele Ferranti, director of Workforce Development and Training, NYSERDA, said, "Each day more New Yorkers are turning to sustainable building solutions to make their homes more comfortable and improve overall energy efficiency. To meet the growing demand for clean energy technologies, NYSERDA is pleased to support Genessee Community College's new program at the BEST Center that will ready the workforce with trained professionals to install and service the latest equipment."

"We are immensely grateful for the generosity of NYSERDA," said Jennifer Wakefield, executive director of Workforce Development at Genesee Community College. "This training grant will make a significant impact on the lives of incumbent workers, students entering the field of HVAC and the businesses who support the industry."

Businesses and individuals looking to take advantage of GCC's Clean Energy Training are encouraged to act now and contact The BEST Center at bestcenter@genesee.edu or call 585-345-6868.

The BEST Center at GCC is the recognized regional leader in developing the skilled workforce that powers local economic growth. The Center serves individual employees as well as businesses large and small with seminars, workshops, and trainings designed to improve the performance of people and processes.

For more information contact Vice President, Development, Admissions and External Affairs Justin Johnston at 585-345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.