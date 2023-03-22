GCC seeks community feedback on draft strategic plan

Press release:

Attention community members! Genesee Community College has recently unveiled a draft of its 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, "Connect | Include | Evolve", which aims to guide the College in meeting the needs of the local, regional and global community for the next five years.

This comprehensive plan is made up of strategic priorities and core objectives that will serve as a guide to achieving key performance indicators. With an emphasis on helping students attain their educational goals, the plan was developed based on feedback received from six separate college forums, where around 150 individuals participated including community members, faculty, staff, students and administration. These forums produced ideas based on critical data relating to current remediation rates, changing GLOW region demographics, completion rates, funding rates and enrollment trends.

Over the next five years, GCC plans to use this Strategic Plan as a dynamic document to facilitate the development and alignment of annual plans of achievement for each division within the college. This will bring GCC closer to achieving its mission.

As GCC continues to build on its successes and strives to create new collaborative partnerships, innovative academic programs, and foster an inclusive culture that promotes academic excellence, continuous improvement, and professional development, community input is essential. Therefore, the college invites community members to provide their feedback on the draft plan, which can be submitted at https://www.genesee.edu/about/offices-departments/administration/strategic-planning-23/.