GCC seeks public input for 2023-28 strategic planning

Press release:

Genesee Community College has begun its 2023 - 2028 Strategic Planning Process and welcomes input from the community! While GCC is continuously evaluating itself against numerous measures, this planning process is a chance to realign the institutional priorities with the ever-changing environment of higher education and the complex economic demands of the communities it serves.

Written in 2018, the current 2018-2023 Strategic Plan is themed "Framing Our Future" and identified five priorities:

Student Support and Success

Teaching and Learning

Diversity and Inclusive Excellence

Fiscal, Operational and Infrastructure Sustainability

Campus and Community Engagement

This new planning process is not only evaluating the progress made in these key areas, but helping to identity the next phase of GCC's strategic growth.

"The strategic planning process offers the college community the opportunity to revisit, re-envision, and reaffirm the way we help our students and our organization achieve success. With the many challenges facing higher education and the diverse students seeking a quality postsecondary experience, I firmly believe that our next strategic plan will be pivotal in guiding the college to the future," said College President James Sunser.

Dean of Human Communications and Behavior, Tim Tomczak, and Dean of Students, Patty Chaya, have been named co-chairs of the strategic planning efforts. Under their leadership, the steering committee, which includes faculty, administrators, staff and community partners, will perform assessments of the progress made under prior plans and using the feedback collected, identify new strategic priorities for the next five years. The assessment process will include a formal S.W.O.T. analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) and several forums for feedback.

In an effort to ensure the next Strategic Plan addresses the primary needs of the communities GCC serves, the College has established a webpage with an online form to collect comments, suggestions and ideas from the general public.

Citizens, business leaders, alumni, students, supporters, stakeholders and the general public are invited to visit www.genesee.edu/about/offices-departments/administration/strategic-planning-23-28/ to complete the input form, and remain informed about the progress of the College's Strategic Planning process.

These information input forms can remain anonymous, and the data collected will be shared directly with the steering committee. Any questions regarding the Strategic Planning process can be directed to [email protected].