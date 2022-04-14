GCC students present digital art exhibit, 'Illusions'

Press Release:

The Digital Art program at Genesee Community College is proud to share this year's juried student exhibit with the entire community at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery on the Batavia Campus. The exhibit, prepared entirely by GCC students, is titled Illusion and will be on display from April 21 to May 12, 2022.

This exhibition will feature digital prints on paper and fabric, projections and media displays created by the digital art students. A juried exhibition artwork is selected through a competitive process. Images and information for the artwork are submitted and will be selected by a juror. Mary Jo Whitman, education director for the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!), served as juror for the 2022 Digital Art Student Exhibit. It is a high honor for the students to have their work chosen for display and accolades will be presented.

Whitman holds an MA in Critical Museum Studies from the University of Buffalo, a BA in Sculpture with a minor in Art History from SUNY Brockport and is a GCC alum with an AAS in Fine Arts. "I'm thrilled and honored to be jurying the 2022 Digital Art Student Exhibit." Whitman said, "Over the past several years, I have witnessed so much talent coming from the students at GCC and this year is no exception. With so many impressive submissions, jurying the exhibit was by no means an easy task. The Digital Art and Photography students should be very proud of themselves for their outstanding work this year."

The entire community is invited to attend the Opening Reception in the Gallery lobby on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 12:30 - 2 p.m. The public is also invited to attend an Awards Reception that evening, from 5 - 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at both receptions.

The Roz Steiner Art Gallery hours are Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information on all upcoming events at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery visit https://www.genesee.edu/home/campus-life/arts/gallery/.