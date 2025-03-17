GCC to host 16th GLOW region tech wars, set for Wednesday

Press Release:

Area technology middle and high school students and teachers, along with the GCC Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) department, and college community are working hard to prepare for the 16th GLOW Region Tech Wars!

The event will be held Wednesday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus.

The annual Tech Wars brings middle and high school students from all 24 of the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) region's school districts together in teams to demonstrate their technical expertise through innovative, mind-expanding competitions.

Tech Wars 2025 brings back some favorite events for high schoolers such as the Regatta, Bridge, CO2 Cars, Logo Design, Sculpture, Skimmer Cars, Sumo Bots, Tractor Pull and Trebuchet, and Lumber Labyrinth. Tech Wars event details, rules, and competition descriptions are available at techwarsgccny.org.

Any media planning to attend, please register with GCC's Marketing Communications Office at 585-343-0055 ext. 6116, or via email at marcom@genesee.edu and please sign in at the registration desk upon arrival.

For more information contact Vice President of Development, Admissions and External Affairs Justin Johnston at 585-345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.