GCC to host business pitch competition

Press release:

Every solid business venture starts with one thing - a pitch! Whether making a sale or convincing an investor, your idea pitch has to be organized, well-thought out, powerful and convincing! GCC is here to help get you prepared!

If you have a passion you'd like to turn into a business but you aren't sure if anyone else will think it's a good idea, consider participating in GCC's Business Idea Pitch Competition on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building at Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus. The competition is free and open to the public and prizes of $100 for first place and $75 for second place will be awarded to the most outstanding competitors in the "most likely to succeed" and "most creative" categories. Pitches will be judged by local business leaders.

"If you don't educate yourself, you'll never get out of the starting block because you'll spend all your money making foolish decisions," said Daymond John, investor on "Shark Tank," a reality television show on ABC in which contestants pitch their business ideas to a panel of potential investors in hopes of launching their retail dreams.

Among the leading causes for startup failure is a lack of basic business experience. In lieu of losing thousands of investment dollars, today's entrepreneurs have found another way to gain that experience before launching their startup - education. Genesee Community College offers both degree and certificate programs in Entrepreneurship to prepare emerging business owners and investors for success.

To register for the Business Pitch Competition, please email Dr. Lina LaMattina, GCC Director of Business Programs at [email protected] or Amy Conley, GCC Professor of Accounting at [email protected] by Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

For more information contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: [email protected].