GCC to host NJCAA Men's Soccer National Championship Tournament this week

It's official! The 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Men's Soccer Championship will be played at Genesee Community College in Batavia Wednesday to Sunday.

Spectator tickets for championship matches will be on sale at GCC's Richard C. Call Arena only. All spectator ticket purchases must be made in cash and an ATM is available on campus:

Daily Passes are $10 per adult. Children ages 10 and younger are free. Tournament Passes are $20 per adult.

Genesee Community College students, staff and faculty can attend this event for free. Parking is free.

The entire event will also be broadcast on the NJCAA Network and available through the following pay-per-view options:

Single Day Passes are $10

Tournament Passes are $25

Championship Game Only Passes are $5

All-Access Passes which include all 2022-23 NJCAA Championship events are $100

The nationally ranked Genesee Community College Men's team earned the third seed in the NJCAA National Championship on October 30 with their win over Mohawk Valley Community College in the Region III, Division III, North B District Finals.

"Genesee Community College is honored to host the 2022 NJCAA Men's Soccer National Championship Tournament," said Director of Athletics Kristen Schuth. "I congratulate all of the student athletes on their hard work and dedication on their quest for a NJCAA National Title. We are grateful that our state-of-the-art facilities were chosen to be part of that."

For more information, contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: [email protected].

