GCC to host open house of new Technical Training/Solar Lab

Press Release:

Genesee Community College has officially opened enrollment into its newest offering- the Solar Electric Technician Certificate for the Spring 2022 semester. Requiring a total of just 15 credit hours, this program is designed to be completed in as little as one semester. In addition, students can continue study as a concentration within an Associate in Applied Science degree in Individualized Studies.

On Friday, January 7, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. GCC will host an Open House of the new state-of-the-art Technical Training/Solar Lab in room E119 of the Stuart Steiner Theatre building. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with instructors, tour the lab, and enjoy coffee and refreshments. The new lab will fully prepare Solar Electric Technician students to meet the huge demand for workers in the photovoltaic field.

"Genesee Community College is thrilled to enter a new era of diversifying our educational offerings to include applied technologies. The new technology training lab will serve the solar industry and other workforce development programs such as facilities maintenance and electric motor control technicians. These additional educational opportunities will meet the needs of our regional employers, improve access to training that leads directly to employment and ensure a sustainable workforce for our future." said Dr. Kate Schiefen, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Upon graduation, GCC students are positioned to enter high-demand and lucrative solar-related employment opportunities, including residential and commercial solar panel installer, solar sales, solar electric maintenance and recreational vehicle solar package installer.

For more information or to RSVP, please email [email protected]

Further details on the Solar Electric Technician program can be found at https://www.genesee.edu/home/academics/programs/tech/solartech/

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply for FREE online at https://www.genesee.edu/offices/admissions/apply/or to call (585) 343-6800 or 1-866-CALL-GCC, or email [email protected]nesee.edu.

A photograph of a solar electric technician, courtesy of GCC