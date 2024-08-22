GCC unveils fall 2024 Historical Horizons lecture series

Press Release:

The Genesee Community College History Club will once again be hosting the Historical Horizons Lecture Series with a full line up for Fall 2024. For those who may be unfamiliar with the lecture series, these are talks on a variety of topics of historical interest, open to both the campus community and the public every first Wednesday during the semester.

Lectures will be held at 7 p.m. in T102 on GCC's Batavia Campus and will also be available to join via Zoom. All talks will be followed by a Q&A session with the speakers.

Here is the Fall 2024 Historical Horizons line up:

Tom Schobert

September 4 - "Hush the Cannon's Roar: The Life and Times of Bennet Riley: Defender of Buffalo"

A Book Talk by local author Tom Schobert.

General Bennet Riley was a Mexican War hero who made his home in Buffalo, NY and is buried there in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Crafting a narrative based heavily on archival research, Schobert's novel traces Bennet Riley's legacy through his forty-year military career, his relationships with his wife and family, and his impact on Buffalo history.

For Schobert, himself a long-time historical impressionist in the Buffalo area who has portrayed numerous presidents, Mexican and Civil War generals, and other significant figures, the process of putting together this novel is as fascinating a story as the novel itself!

Charles Scruggs

October 2 - "The Promise of Democracy: The Struggle for Voting Rights in America" by GCC Political Science Professor Charles Scruggs.

This talk will provide an overview of the "battle for the ballot" --a profoundly animating force in the course of American history. Particular attention will be paid to the Civil Rights Act of 1965 and the voter suppression strategies which followed suit. Students are highly encouraged to attend!

November 6 - "Historic Chronicles of Genesee County" A Book Talk by Genesee County Historian Michael Eula.

Genesee County has seen trials, tribulations and triumphs throughout its storied history as national events have been brought to its doorstep. Cold War anxiety was on full display in the preparedness drills of the 1950s and the effect those had on Batavia's students.

Too often overlooked, the scourge of racism has reared its ugly head in the region, as the Ku Klux Klan once had a presence in the county. Locals were rocked by the assassinations of MLK and John F. Kennedy in the 1960s. Genesee County women, from activists to farmers, have left an indelible mark on the county's past. Join author and historian Michael Eula as he reveals the historic chronicles of Genesee County.

Melinda Grube

December 4 - "Historical Portrayals as Community Engagement" A Panel Discussion with historical impressionists Tom Schobert, Melinda Grube and GCC Instructor Dan Snyder, as well as representatives from our local chapter of the LARP group Combat Historia.

History is rich with the stories of those who inspire us in the present. From conjuring the impression of a particular historical figure to using historical research to inform a character, many communities use history to engage the community and bring attention to how the public can get involved in learning about, preserving, and enjoying history at the local level. Moderated by historians Derek and Jess Maxfield, this panel discussion will explore how those who engage the community using history as inspiration develop their characters and use historical research as inspiration for their portrayals.

Dan Snyder

Genesee Community College invites the public to join them for these enlightening lectures, providing a unique opportunity to engage with historical topics and esteemed scholars. Mark your calendars for an enriching experience at the Historical Horizons Lecture Series this Fall.

For more information, please contact the Office of Student Engagement and Inclusion at sei@genesee.edu.