GCC welcomes eight new full-time faculty for 2024-2025 academic year

Press Release:

Genesee Community College (GCC) is proud to welcome eight new full-time faculty members for the 2024-2025 academic year. These distinguished educators bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to our campus, enhancing our commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Ariane Bianchi, Instructor of Nursing

Ariane comes from Golisano Children's Hospital Pediatric Cardiac Care Center and has been a pediatric clinical instructor for GCC. Ariane earned her associate degree in Nursing from GCC and her bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Rochester. She intends to pursue her master's in nursing education in the coming year.

Jillian Eberlin, Instructor of Mathematics

Jillian was a Mathematics teacher at OneSchool Global North America, Rochester Campus, and has taught several semesters as a math adjunct instructor at Bryant & Stratton College. Jillian earned her bachelor's degree in Mathematics and master's degree in Mathematics from SUNY Brockport.

Kathryn Edwards, Nursing Clinical Coordinator

Kathryn was a pediatric nurse practitioner at Stony Brook Pediatrics and prior to that worked at Golisano Children's Hospital. She obtained her bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Buffalo and her master's degree from the University of Rochester. Kathryn most recently completed her post-master's dual certification in the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at St. John Fisher University.

Metin Eroglu, Instructor of Mathematics

Metin has been in higher education since 2008 as a student, full-time instructor, and tutor most recently working for SUNY Buffalo and Wyzant. Metin earned his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from The University of Texas and his master's degree in Statistics from Michigan State University.

Katie Jennings, Instructor of Nursing

Katie was a Clinical Resource Nurse at Rochester Regional Health in Batavia and has been a Clinical Nursing Instructor for GCC. Katie earned her associate degree in Nursing from GCC, her bachelor's degree in Nursing from SUNY Brockport and is pursuing her master's degree in Nursing at Western Governor's University.

Krysia Mager, Instructor of Business

Krysia worked as an adjunct at GCC and is coming from Tompkins Community Bank in Batavia where she was the Assistant Vice President of Creative Content. Krysia earned her associate degree in Communication from GCC, her bachelor's degree in Journalism Communication from SUNY Brockport and her master's degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Marist College.

Dr. Timothy McCorry, Assistant Professor of Social Sciences/Coordinator of Special Programs

Timothy has 25 years of experience teaching various courses in sociology, psychology, and criminal justice at the University at Buffalo, Buffalo State University, and Medaille University. This past spring, he began to adjunct at GCC. He earned his associate degree from Nassau Community College, his bachelor's and master's degrees from St. John's University and his Ph.D. from the University at Buffalo.

Dr. Scott Wilson, Assistant Professor of Veterinary Technology

Scott was an Associate Emergency Veterinarian/Urgent Care Veterinarian at the Greater Buffalo Veterinary Emergency Clinic. He received both his associate and bachelor's degrees in Veterinary Technology from Medaille College and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine.

"As we welcome these talented educators to Genesee Community College, we look forward to the fresh perspectives and innovative teaching methods they will bring to our classrooms. Their arrival marks an exciting chapter in our ongoing mission to deliver high-quality education and support the success of our students," said Genesee Community College President, Dr. Craig Lamb.

