GCC welcomes former Batavia Police Sgt. Daniel Coffey as director of campus safety

Photo of Daniel Coffey

courtesy of GCC.

Genesee Community College proudly announces the swearing-in of Daniel Coffey as the new Director of Campus Safety. The official ceremony took place on Monday, Jan. 8, marking the commencement of Coffey's tenure in this crucial leadership role.

Dan brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in law enforcement and emergency services to Genesee Community College. Serving with the Batavia Police Department since 2003, Coffey has consistently demonstrated excellence and leadership in various capacities. Notably, he was promoted to Sergeant in 2012. His exceptional contributions have been recognized through prestigious awards, including the Kiwanis Criminal Justice Award in 2018 and the Meritorious Service Award in 2016, further highlighting his commitment to public safety and community service.

In addition to his commendable service with the Batavia Police Department, Coffey has been an active member of the Town of Batavia Fire Department, Inc. since 2001. His dedication to the community is evident through his five years of service as Fire Chief, where he also held roles as Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief Captain and Lieutenant. In 2004, Coffey received the Chief's Award, a testament to his outstanding contributions to the fire department.

Genesee Community College is confident that Coffey's extensive background in law enforcement, emergency services, and leadership roles will greatly enhance the safety and security measures on our campus. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to our college community.

Upon his swearing-in, Coffey shared his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored and excited to join the Genesee Community College team as the Director of Campus Safety. My experience in law enforcement and emergency services has prepared me well for this position, and I am eager to contribute to the safety and well-being of the college community."

Please join us in welcoming Daniel Coffey to Genesee Community College. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for our students, faculty and staff.

For more information contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.