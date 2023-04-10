GCC's 5th annual Business Idea Pitch Competition is April 26

Press Release:

Every solid business venture starts with one thing - a pitch! Whether making a sale or convincing an investor, your business idea pitch has to be organized, well-thought out, powerful and convincing! GCC is here to help get you prepared!

If you have a passion you would like to turn into a business but you aren't sure if anyone else will think it's a good idea, consider participating in GCC's 5th Annual Business Idea Pitch Competition on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building at Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus.

The competition is free and open to the public and prizes of $100 for first place and $75 for second place will be awarded to the most outstanding competitors in the "most likely to succeed" and "most creative" categories. Pitches will be judged by local business leaders.

According to Dr. Lina LaMattina, director of Business Programs at Genesee Community College, "A solid Business idea pitch is critical for any startup, and this competition will help participants learn how to organize, develop, and deliver a powerful and convincing pitch."

To participate in this event, please register for our Business Idea Pitch Competition by emailing Dr. Lina LaMattina, GCC director of Business Programs at [email protected] or Amy Conley, GCC Professor of Accounting at [email protected] no later than Thursday, April 20, 2023.

For help developing your Pitch for this competition - SIGN UP for our FREE Workshop on campus to help you prepare: Tuesday, April 18th at 12:30 p.m.

RSVP to Dr. Lina LaMattina at [email protected] or Amy Conley at [email protected] no later than Friday, April 14, 2023 - to ATTEND this Workshop.

Among the leading causes for startup failure is a lack of basic business experience. In lieu of losing thousands of investment dollars, today's entrepreneurs have found another way to gain that experience before launching their startup - education. Genesee Community College offers degree, certificate and micro-credential programs in Entrepreneurship to prepare emerging business owners and investors for success.

For more information, contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: [email protected].