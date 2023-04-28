GCC's Kristen Schuth receives George Killian Award of Excellence

Press Release:

Genesee Community College is thrilled to announce that Kristen Schuth has been awarded the NJCAA 2023 George Killian Award of Excellence. Kristen, who serves as the Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion and Director of Athletics at GCC, has been recognized for her outstanding commitment to voluntarism, achievement, service, leadership, and excellence.

Kristen has been a driving force behind GCC's athletic programs since she was named Director of Athletics in 2013. Under her leadership, the college has achieved incredible success on the field, capturing two national championships, 12 regional titles, and 17 conference titles. The athletic department has produced numerous All-Americans and academic award winners, a testament to Schuth's dedication to both athletics and academics.

Beyond her contributions to GCC, Kristen has also become involved at the regional and national levels, serving as the NJCAA Region 3 Women's Director and NJCAA Region 3 Board of Regents member. She chairs several NJCAA Division III committees and has played a crucial role in hosting several regional and national championship events at GCC.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive the NJCAA 2023 George Killian Award of Excellence. This award represents the values that I strive to embody every day - voluntarism, achievement, service, leadership, and excellence. I share this recognition with the outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes at Genesee Community College who have worked tirelessly to achieve success on and off the field," said Schuth.

The George E. Killian Award of Excellence is a prestigious honor within the NJCAA, and Schuth's selection is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the association and the college community. We congratulate Kristen on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to her continued leadership and success at Genesee Community College.

Photo courtesy of GCC.