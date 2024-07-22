GCC's solar electric technician program open for enrollment to supply industry jobs

Press Release:

Renewable energy in the form of solar electric (photovoltaic) grid systems are expanding rapidly throughout New York State both residentially and commercially. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for photovoltaic energy workers is projected to increase 50% or requiring 6000 new workers over the next ten years.

Genesee Community College's Solar Electric Technician Certificate Program is designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly growing solar industry. Led by Chris Kemp, director of mathematics and engineering science, this program comprises four comprehensive courses, offering a flexible and practical pathway to a rewarding career.

Why Choose the Solar Electric Technician Program?

The solar industry is booming, with one in 20 jobs in the US related to solar energy. Solar installers are among the top five most needed workers, with entry-level jobs offering salaries of $40,000+ per year. Local businesses are actively seeking trained professionals, making this an opportune time to join the solar workforce.

Program Highlights:

Diverse Workforce: The solar industry is known for its diverse work environment, welcoming individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds.

Career Versatility: The skills acquired in this program open doors to various career paths, including management, sales, design (including CAD), and science/tech manufacturing.

No Experience Required: Whether you're a beginner or looking to enhance your skills, this program is designed to provide an easy start with no prior experience necessary.

Flexible Schedule: The courses are held over seven weeks each, with classes meeting one or two nights per week, making it easy to fit into your schedule.

Course Overview:

PVO101 - Intro to Solar Electric:

Explore solar irradiance measurement tools.

Understand the functionality of solar panels.

Learn why solar energy is viable even in cold climates.

Gain insights into other renewable energy systems.

PVO102 - Solar Design and Installation:

Hands-on experience with installing solar panels on various structures.

Training in basic tools, metal bending, and building roof/ground-mounted arrays.

Red Cross CPR and First Aid certification.

PVO103 - Solar Codes and Standards:

Detailed understanding of the Electrical Code.

OSHA construction safety and NFPA electrical safety training.

Safety harness training and rooftop access.

National certification in solar installation.

PVO104 - Solar Business and Finance:

Develop skills in creating business proposals and interacting with building/code enforcers.

Drone pilot training for solar applications.

Over the past two years, every student seeking immediate employment in the solar industry after completing this program has been hired. Others have pursued further education in business, science, engineering, or renewable energy at partner four-year institutions.

Enrollment is now open for the 2024/25 cohort, with only 16 spots available. For more information, visit https://www.genesee.edu/academics/programs/solar-electric-technician/ or contact Chris Kemp, director of mathematics and engineering science at (585) 343-0055 x6392 or clkemp@genesee.edu.