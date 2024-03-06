GCEDC board to consider market-rate project Thursday seeking $3.8M of mortgage, property and sales tax exemptions

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors will consider a final resolution for a proposed market-rate housing development on MedTech Drive in the town of Batavia at its board meeting on Thursday, March 7.

MedTech Landing LLC plans to invest $15 million to construct 100,000 sq. ft. of apartment buildings totaling 80 units. The project is comprised of six buildings with a dozen one-, two- and three-bedroom units, one 8-unit building, and 6 six-car garages.

The project aligns with GCEDC Housing Policy and the Genesee County Housing Needs Assessment, which identified a 4,800-unit housing demand over 20 years.

MedTech Landing LLC is seeking a sales tax exemption estimated at $720,000, a property tax abatement of approximately $3,031,048, and a mortgage tax exemption of $120,000. It is estimated that $12 of economic impact will be generated by the development for every one dollar of public sector investment.

The project would also generate up to $1 million over 20 years for the Batavia Home Fund (BHF). The BHF promotes and provides grants to support new home construction and rehabilitation of residential properties to enhance the area’s housing stock.

The GCEDC board will also consider an initial resolution from LeatherLeaf Solar LLC for a 5 MW community solar farm in the town of Byron. The $9 million project is anticipated to generate $4,000/megawatts (AC) annually + a 2% annual escalator of revenues to Genesee County and Byron-Bergen Central School District and a host agreement with the Town of Byron.