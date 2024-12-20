GCEDC moves Bergen and Le Roy projects forward, hearing to be set

Press Release:

Expansion projects in Bergen and LeRoy advanced Wednesday by the Genesee County Economic Development Center Board of Directors have an estimated $4 million positive fiscal impact for Genesee County.

The GCEDC board of directors advanced an initial resolution for Appletree Acres, LLC in the town of Bergen and approved a final resolution for 9 Lent Avenue, LLC (Rochester Davis Fetch Corp.) in the village of LeRoy at its December 18 meeting.

Appletree Acres, LLC is proposing to add a 15,000 square-foot expansion to an existing 50,000 square-foot warehouse in the Apple Tree Acres corporate park. The $1.015 million investment would create four full-time equivalent positions with an estimated annual salary range between $45,000 and $65,000 plus benefits.

Appletree Acres, LLC is requesting a sales tax exemption estimated at $48,160 and a property tax abatement estimated at $142,785 based on the incremental increase in assessed value generated by the expansion. The project is estimated to generate $2.99 million in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $19 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.

A public hearing for the proposed project agreements will be scheduled in the town of Bergen.

9 Lent Avenue, LLC is proposing to construct an 8,000 square-foot light manufacturing and storage facility in the village of LeRoy. The $265,000 project will be in addition to a current $3.8 million project renovating a separate facility on the property. The expansion will create two additional full-time equivalent positions with an estimated annual salary range between $62,000 and $72,000 plus benefits.

9 Lent Avenue, LLC has requested a sales tax exemption estimated at $13,200 and a property tax abatement estimated at $86,016 based on the incremental increase in assessed value generated by the expansion. The project is estimated to generate $1.49 million in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $17 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.