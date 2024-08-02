GCEDC moves Graham expansion, solar projects forward

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors has approved final resolutions for Graham Corporation’s $17.6 million expansion in the city of Batavia and GE Bergen Owner, LLC’s $43.6 million project in the town of Bergen at its board meeting on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Graham Corporation proposes to build a 28,867 square-foot commercial production facility. The $17.6 million project will create 24 new full-time equivalent (FTE) positions while retaining 367 FTEs.

Graham Corporation requested sales tax exemptions estimated at $383,546 and a property tax abatement estimated at $298,427 based on an incremental increase in assessed value.

The proposed incentives are estimated to generate $19.5 million in wages/benefits and revenues for local governments generated by the developer over 10 years. The project would generate a $42 return on investment for every $1 of proposed incentives.

GE Bergen Owner, LLC proposes to build a 196,000 square-foot manufacturing facility at Apple Tree Acres. The $43.6 million project will be leased to an end user and will create 60 new FTEs and retain 140 FTEs.

GE Bergen Owner, LLC requested sales tax exemptions estimated at approximately $1.75 million, a property tax abatement of approximately $2.15 million via payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT), and a mortgage tax exemption of $366,000.

"The GCEDC is pleased to continue to support the growth of our home-grown companies," said GCEDC President and CEO Mark Masse. "These projects strengthen the diversity and vitality of our manufacturing industry and generate more rewarding careers for our community."

The proposed incentives are estimated to generate $41 million in wages/ benefits and revenues for local governments generated by the development over 10 years. The project would generate a $13 return on investment for every $1 of proposed incentives.

The project is pending, subject to receiving incentives from Empire State Development Corporation.

The GCEDC Board also advanced initial resolutions for two community solar farm projects in LeRoy.

FFP NY LeRoy Project1, LLC and FFP NY LeRoy Project2, LLC represent a total $20 million investment and will generate up to 7 megawatts of power through the installation of ground-mounted solar panels.

FFP NY LeRoy Project1, LLC’s proposed $13.5 million project would generate $4,000/megawatts (AC) + a 2% annual escalator of revenues with the Town of LeRoy, Genesee County and LeRoy School District. The project also includes a host agreement with the Town of LeRoy and is estimated to generate a $566,261 increase in property-tax type revenues to the host municipalities.

FFP NY LeRoy Project2, LLC’s proposed $6.5 million project also would generate $4,000 per megawatt (AC) + a 2% annual escalator of revenues with the Town of LeRoy, Genesee County and LeRoy School District. The project also includes a host agreement with the Town of LeRoy and is estimated to generate a $229,119 increase in property-tax type revenues to host municipalities.

A public hearing for the proposed project agreements will be scheduled in the town of LeRoy.