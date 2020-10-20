General Election 2020: Early voting schedule, absentee application deadlines, Election Day voting

From The Genesee County Board of Elections:

Early Voting

General Election Early Voting begins this Saturday, Oct. 24th and will run for nine days prior to the General Election. The Early Voting location is at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The schedule for Early Voting is as follows:

Oct. 24th -- 12 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25th -- 12 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26th -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 27th -- 12 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 28th -- 12 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 29th -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30th -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31st -- 12 to 5 p.m.

Nov. 1st -- 12 to 5 p.m.

Public transportation to County Building 2 is available (fees are applicable) only for the weekday voting until 3 p.m. through Dial-A-Ride by appointment with RTS by calling (585) 343-3079 one day in advance.

Absentee Application Deadlines

The last day to postmark an application for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27th and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Nov. 3rd (Election Day).

Absentee applications can be applied for over the phone until Oct. 27th by calling Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804. After the 27th, applications will have to be filled out in person at Board of Elections, 15 Main St., Batavia, up until Nov. 2nd.

Absentee ballots may be dropped off in person at Board of Elections up until close of polls on Nov. 3rd (9 p.m.) or in any polling site absentee drop box – please ask a poll worker for assistance. If mailing an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3rd and returned no later than Nov. 10th.