Genesee Cancer Assistance announces 27th tournament for July 30

Press release:

Genesee Cancer Assistance will hold its’ 27th Annual Golf Tournament Saturday, July 30th at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia. Join us for an 18 hole scramble, shotgun start at 1pm. $120 per golfer includes a cart, lunch, registration gift, dinner with awards, door prizes and raffles following golf! Registration deadline is July 22nd. We are already more than halfway full so don’t wait to register @ www.geneseecancerassistance.org/golf-tournament or call (585)345-0417

Genesee Cancer Assistance has assisted in helping hundreds of patients each year since its founding, offering services free of charge for those living in Genesee County. GCA relies on successful fundraisers like our annual golf tournament, donations and community support to continue their mission. Genesee Cancer Assistance offers each cancer patient $600 of financial assistance to help lessen the burden that comes with a cancer diagnosis.

For more information on this event and/or to sign up online at www.geneseecancerassistance.org/golf-tournament or call the office (585)345-0417