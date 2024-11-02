Genesee Cancer Assistance prepares for annual event to acknowledge local generosity

Press Release:

CHAPIN International, Inc. will be featured as the Executive Producer with a $3000 sponsorship in honor of Genesee Cancer Assistance’s Annual Dinner Event.

John Riter, representing the local Merrill Lynch office and Gerace Realty will be noted as co-producers for this red carpet-themed evening Night of Celebration and Hope.

The event will take place in the Park Place Banquet Room at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel on Saturday, November 16.

Genesee Cancer Assistance, Inc. is proud to acknowledge Chapin International, John Riter/Merrill Lynch, Gerace Realty, Reliant Real Estate, Beverly’s Fowers and Three Little Birds Pediatrics for their support of GCA with 29 years of serving cancer patients in Genesee County.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with a basket raffle and cash bar. Appetizers at 5 p.m., a buffet dinner served at 6 p.m., and followed with a special program. The ticket price is $35 and includes $25 in free play. Tables can be reserved for parties of 8 or more.

Tickets are presale only and available for purchase until Friday, November 8 by calling the office at (585)345-0417 or online at www.geneseecancerassistance.org. The public is invited to join us!