Genesee Chamber president visits Batavia Lions Club

Press Release:

Brian Cousins, president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, introduced the Chamber stating their goal is to further the interests of the local business community in Genesee County, in turn creating a better community for all of us to live.

The Chamber is a private, not-for-profit, membership-driven organization that brings together representatives throughout the county to promote a vibrant local economy. Brian stated many are in the planning loop for the anticipated Solar Eclipse Festival on Friday to Sunday, April 5-7, at the Genesee County Village & Museum.

The Chamber’s purpose is to promote and support local 500 business members and organizations, involving many others rather than the chamber running activities itself. There are 30 to 40 events scheduled in Genesee County around the eclipse.

The Chamber has produced eclipse posters and a children’s book, which was favorably reviewed in Forbes, and has distributed over 20,000 pairs of glasses to safely observe it. He also noted that the Home Show is coming on April 12-14 and that Windy Brew will be hosting a business after-hours in Batavia on April 25.

