Genesee Chorale invites you to virtual holiday performance Dec. 19: 'And on Earth, Peace'

Press release:

The Genesee Chorale invites you to join them for a unique holiday virtual performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19th.

The performance, titled "And on Earth, Peace" is meant to evoke a sense of calm, hope and peace; in this time of uncertainty and fear, our music is meant to be a welcome balm to our community, glad tidings and heartfelt goodwill from Batavia's own Genesee Chorale.

Selections will feature the entire Genesee Chorale as well as select ensembles of its members, culminating in a full choir performance of "Let There Be Peace on Earth."

Tickets for this 30-minute virtual performance are $5 and are available here.

Your "ticket" purchase provides you access to the private premiere virtual concert. You will receive the link to the concert via email on Dec. 19th at 6 p.m. The concert goes "live" at 7 p.m. The link will be available beyond that time. So, if you would like to see the performance but are unable to be there at 7 p.m. on the 19th, you can still watch and enjoy the concert with the same link!

For more information, please visit our website at GeneseeChorale.com or email: [email protected].

Please join us, and let the Genesee Chorale help you usher in the holiday season!