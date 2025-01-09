Genesee Chorale kicks off 2025 spring season with throwback hits and chorale favorites

Press Release:

The Genesee Chorale is excited to kick off our new Spring season this Monday, January 13, at 7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church (405 E Main St, Batavia). Rehearsals will take place every Monday at 7 p.m. throughout the season.

This spring, we’re bringing you two exciting concert series:

March Concert: A Throwback to the 1960s

We’ll be revisiting the iconic sounds of the '60s with hits like Blackbird and The Sound of Silence.

May Concert: Chorale Favorites

A celebration of our members' most beloved pieces from the past two decades.

We’re thrilled to share this season of music with you!

Whether you’re a new or returning member, you can register online at Genesee Chorale Registration. We can't wait to see you there!