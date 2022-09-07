Genesee Chorale preparing for new season, open to new members

Rehearsals start soon for the Genesee Chorale and the chorale is eager to accept new members into the group.

Rehearsals are Monday evenings starting at 7 p.m. and wrapping up by 9 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church.

The first rehearsal is on Sept. 12.

The chorale is planning its seasonal concert for December.

Singers of all levels of experience are welcome.

To register, visit https://www.geneseechorale.com/members

More information is also available at https://www.geneseechorale.com/join

Photo: File photo by Howard Owens