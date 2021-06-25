Genesee Chorale to hold virtual concert 'Like A River In My Soul' at 7 Saturday, tickets are $5

Press release:

The Genesee Chorale invites you to join them for a unique Spring virtual performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

The performance is titled "Like A River In My Soul." The music the Genesee Chorale has chosen uses images and themes of nature meant to inspire and provide joy and hope.

Tickets for this 30-minute virtual performance are $5 and are available here.

Your "ticket" purchase provides you access to the private premiere virtual concert. You will receive the link to the concert via email at noon on June 26th.

The concert goes "live" at 7 o'clock. The link will be available beyond that time. So, if you would like to see the performance but are unable to be there at 7 p.m. on the 26th, you can still watch and enjoy the concert with the same link!