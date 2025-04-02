Genesee Community College announces 57th Commencement speaker Kate Welshofer

Press Release:

Genesee Community College is honored to announce that Kate Welshofer, an award-winning writer, speaker, content creator, and owner of Welshofer Creative LLC, will deliver the keynote address at GCC's 57th Commencement Ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday, May 17, at 1 p.m. at the Richard C. Call Arena on GCC's Batavia Campus.

Welshofer, a former television news anchor, reporter and producer, made the bold decision in December 2023 to leave her 27-year career in broadcast journalism to pursue a more fulfilling and creative path. Today, she works as a communications strategist with The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, while continuing to inspire audiences through her writing, storytelling, and artistic endeavors.

A Western New York native, Welshofer writes a weekly column for The Perry Herald in Perry, and contributes a monthly column to the online edition of Buffalo Spree magazine. Her work, including audio recordings of her columns, is also featured on the online writers' platform Substack.

In 2023, Welshofer launched the Secret Monster Project, a daily creative practice and Instagram account featuring lovable, hand-drawn doodles that grew into a full-fledged brand. The project has expanded to include merchandise, art installations, and most recently, her debut book, You Monster! (That's a Compliment), released in December 2024. With humor at the heart of her storytelling, Welshofer is passionate about using creativity to encourage, inspire and heal. She is currently working on her next book.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Welshofer as this year's commencement speaker," said Dr. Craig Lamb, president of Genesee Community College. "Her journey is a testament to the power of embracing change, following one's passion, and using creativity as a force for connection and growth. We are excited for our graduates to hear her inspiring message as they embark on their own paths."

