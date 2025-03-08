Genesee Community College announces 7th annual Business Idea Pitch Competition

Press Release:

Every solid business venture starts with one thing - a pitch! Whether making a sale or convincing an investor, your business idea pitch has to be organized, well-thought out, powerful and convincing! Genesee Community College (GCC) is here to help get you prepared!

If you have a passion you would like to turn into a business, but you aren't sure if anyone else will think it's a good idea, consider participating in GCC's 7th Annual Business Idea Pitch Competition on Thursday, April 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building at Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus.

The competition is free and open to the public and prizes of $100 for first place and $75 for second place will be awarded to the most outstanding competitors in the "most likely to succeed" and "most creative" categories. Pitches will be judged by local business leaders.

"A solid business idea pitch is essential for every startup. This competition offers participants a valuable opportunity to acquire the skills needed to structure, refine, and present a compelling and persuasive business pitch.," said Dr. Lina LaMattina, director of Business Programs at GCC.

To participate in this event, please register for our Business Idea Pitch Competition by emailing Dr. Lina LaMattina, GCC director of Business Programs at lmlamattina@genesee.edu no later than Friday, April 4.

Among the leading causes for a new business startup failure is a lack of basic business experience. In lieu of losing thousands of investment dollars, today's entrepreneurs have found another way to gain that experience before launching their startup - education. Genesee Community College offers degree, certificate and micro-credential programs in Entrepreneurship to prepare emerging business owners and investors for success.

For more information contact Vice President, Development, Admissions and External Affairs Justin Johnston at 585-345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.