Genesee Community College delivers $86.4 million in GLOW economic impact

Press Release:

Since its founding in 1966, Genesee Community College has improved the lives of residents in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) counties. Beyond the wide variety of educational services and community resources provided, Genesee has become one of the most significant economic engines in the region.

Genesee Community College is proud to announce the results of a recent study by Lightcast, a global leader in labor market analytics. The study highlights its significant contributions to the local economy and the return on investment for public funders, taxpayers and community affiliates. The analysis, based on fiscal year 2022-23 data, underscores GCC's pivotal role in driving economic growth and fostering social benefits within the GLOW Service Area.

"GCC's mission extends beyond education; we are an economic and social driver for our community," said Dr. Craig Lamb, President of Genesee Community College. "This analysis confirms the profound and lasting benefits GCC delivers to our students, taxpayers and the GLOW region."

Economic Impact Highlights:

$86.4 Million Added to the Local Economy: This represents 0.9% of the region's total gross regional product, supporting 1,163 jobs.

For Taxpayers: For every $1.00 spent in public funds, our community gains $7.70 in added income and social savings.

Student Spending Impact: Relocated and retained students added $2 million in income to the GLOW service area economy.

Alumni Impact: The net impact of GCC alumni currently employed in the regional workforce amounted to $57.5 million in added income.

Operations Spending Impact: GCC employed 412 faculty and staff, with a $24.7 million payroll largely spent locally. Additionally, GCC added $14.4 million in operational expenses.

Construction Spending Impact: GCC's capital projects generated $855,000 in additional regional income.

For more information, contact Vice President, Development, Admissions and External Affairs Justin Johnston at 585-345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.