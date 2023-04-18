Genesee Community College professors named 2023 SUNY online teaching ambassadors

Press release:

Genesee Community College is proud to announce that Lauren Paisley, professor of Business, and Amy Conley, professor of Accounting and Business, have been selected as SUNY Online Teaching Ambassadors for 2023.

Lauren Paisley has been a dedicated full-time faculty member at GCC for eighteen years and has been teaching online since 2003. She holds a bachelor's degree in Medical Technology from D'Youville College and a Master's in Business Administration from SUNY University of Buffalo. Her passion for learning was ignited by her mother, who made a lateral career change when Lauren was in middle school and impressed upon her young daughter that it is never too late to make a change and seize an opportunity. Lauren's extensive experience includes coordinating the academic appeals process, active participation in SUNY Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) and SUNY's Global Initiatives committee, and serving as an advisor to GCC's International Students Organization. She is also a recipient of the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities and the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Faculty Service.

Amy Conley is a Certified Public Accountant and has been a full-time faculty member at GCC for fourteen years, teaching online since 2010. She holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from St. John Fisher College and a Master's in Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology. Her work experience includes serving as the Chief Financial Officer of a major subsidiary of a public energy company for eight years. Ms. Conley has extensive curriculum experience and has been an active participant in GCC's Curriculum Committee for over nine years. She is also a recipient of the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching.

"GCC is proud to have such outstanding faculty members as Lauren Paisley and Amy Conley. We look forward to seeing the impact they will have as SUNY Online Teaching Ambassadors in 2023. Congratulations to both of them on this well-deserved honor," said Judith Littlejohn, GCC director of Online Learning.

As SUNY Online Teaching Ambassadors, both Ms. Paisley and Ms. Conley will be working with faculty and staff throughout SUNY to share their expertise in teaching online and in hybrid formats. They will also be promoting the benefits of online education and sharing best practices with their colleagues.