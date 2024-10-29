Genesee Country Retired Teachers’ Association hosts fall lunch, supports Crossroads House with donations

Press Release:

The Genesee Country Retired Teachers’ Association (RENY)held its fall luncheon meeting on October 9 at the Byron Presbyterian Church. The event began with a wonderful turkey dinner prepared by members of the church. The lunch was thoroughly enjoyed by all those present.

After lunch, Tracy Ford, director of Crossroads House, spoke to our members. She discussed how Crossroads House, a comfort care organization, operates. She also discussed many ways our members who are interested might volunteer to help the organization.

Tracy also recognized the members we have who are already Crossroads House volunteers. Debbie Paine, Lead Executive Assistant, also spoke briefly, explaining her role at Crossroads House and more about volunteering Members had brought needed items to donate to Crossroads House and a monetary collection was also taken up, totaling $383.

Members who have not yet returned their membership cards and payment may still send those by mail. The group will be doing another charitable collection for Domestic Violence prevention in November. Members will receive information on that soon.