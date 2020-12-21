Genesee County announces changes in COVID-19 rapid testing schedule due to holidays

Press release:

Genesee County announced holiday hours for free drive-thru COVID-19 self-administered rapid testing for residents who are asymptomatic (no symptoms, not feeling sick, etc.).

Free testing will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 22nd and Tuesday, Dec. 29th from 1 until 4 p.m. There will be no testing on Thursday, Dec. 24th (Christmas Eve) and Thursday, Dec. 31st (New Year’s Eve).

The testing is at Genesee County Emergency Management Office & Fire Training Facility, at 7690 State Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

“County workers and others across the community who are volunteering their time at our drive through testing site have been going above and beyond duty and we want them to take some time during the holidays to be with their families,” said Genesee County Legislature Chair Shelley Stein.

“As we are reminding them and are reminding the community, even though it is such a special time of the year to keep your gatherings limited for everyone’s safety.”

To schedule a test, you must register online here. Anyone needing additional help for online registration may contact the Genesee County Health Department at (585) 344-2580, ext. 5555.

“We want to avoid delays and get as many people tested as possible, so registration is a requirement,” said Genesee County Health Director Paul Pettit. “Registering is easy and takes only a few minutes and it really helps in keeping the flow moving at the testing site.”

As a reminder, anyone who had a recent potential exposure to COVID-19 should not recommended to be tested until at least five days have passed since the exposure.

In addition to registering for the test, please keep in mind the following guidelines: