Genesee County announces multiple road paving projects, Perry Road starting Monday

Press Release:

The Genesee County Highway Department is announcing the commencement of the first round of NOVA Chip Paving on Monday. This project will enhance road surfaces across several vital routes, improving driving conditions and extending the life of local roadways.

Schedule and Locations:

Perry Road (Pavilion/LeRoy):

June 3 - 4: Route 20 to Route 19

June 5 - 6: Route 20 to Route 63

Linden Road (Bethany):

June 10 - 11: Bethany Center/Linden intersection to Silver/Linden intersection

Brookville Road (Alexander):

June 12 - 13: Brookville/Creek intersection to Brookville/Route 20 intersection

Dodgeson Road/Bennett Road/Simonds Road/Sumner Road (Darien):

June 17 - 20: Dodgeson/Halstead intersection to Sumner/Harper intersection

Weather permitting, the entire project is expected to be completed by June 20.

Road Closures and Access:

During work hours (Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.), the affected roads will be closed to through traffic. Emergency responders will be able to pass through the work zones as needed.

Local schools, including Le Roy School, Pavilion School, Alexander School, and Pembroke School, have been notified to ensure school buses can still pick up and drop off students without disruption. Adjustments will be made to accommodate school transportation needs.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan alternate routes during this period.