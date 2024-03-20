Genesee County announces presidential primary and early voting information and deadlines

Press Release:

As the Presidential Primary approaches on April 2, the Genesee County Board of Elections is providing essential information and deadlines for voters in Genesee County.

Primary Eligibility:

New York State operates as a closed Primary State. Only registered Republicans and Democrats are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming April 2 Primary Election.

Early Voting:

Early voting will be available for eight days, from March 23 through March 30. The designated early voting site is the ARC Community Center at 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia.

Saturday, March 23: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 24: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, March 25: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 28: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, March 29: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Please note that there will be no early voting on Easter Sunday. However, an additional hour has been allocated to the preceding eight days.

Polling Information:

All polling sites will be operational on April 2 from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. and are fully accessible. Voters can verify their designated poll site at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov or contact the Genesee County Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804.

Absentee Ballot Information:

Absentee ballots are available upon request for those unable to vote in person. Contact the Board of Elections or utilize the NY State Portal at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov. Important deadlines for absentee ballots are as follows:

March 23: Last day for the Board of Elections to receive an absentee ballot application.

April 1: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person.

April 2: Last day to postmark a ballot. The Board of Elections must receive ballots by April 9.

April 9: Military/Special Federal absentee ballots must be received by this date.

Registration Deadlines:

Voter registration applications must be received by the Board of Elections by March 23 to participate in the presidential primary.

In-Person Registration:

In-person registration is available at the Genesee County Board of Elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act. However, applications must be received by March 23 to be eligible for the Presidential Primary.

On Saturday, March 23, the Board of Elections will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. for registrations.

Please note that the west door (handicap accessible) will be the sole entry point into County Building 1, located at 15 Main St., Batavia.

Please contact the Genesee County Board of Elections for further inquiries or assistance.

Genesee County Board of Elections