October 29, 2020 - 4:57pm

Genesee County at highest level of identified COVID cases since mid-April

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

There are now 30 active cases in Genesee County. The highest recorded total since April 15, when there were 32 active cases.

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

  • Genesee County received 12 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Pavilion, and Oakfield.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s (1), 20s (4), 30s (2), 40s (1), 50s (3), and 60s (1).
    • Five of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Three of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
    • The new positive case resides in Yates.
    • The individuals are in their 60s.
    • The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Eighteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
    • Orleans County was informed today, Oct. 28, that a staff member of Lyndonville Central School District has tested positive for COVID-19. Last day the staff member was in the school was Friday, Oct. 23. All contacts have been identified and have been placed under mandatory quarantine.

